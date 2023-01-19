Year 11 students at Felpham Community College attended their mock results presentation assembly on January 11.

Supported by their form tutors and year office, it was an opportunity to reflect on what they have achieved so far in their final year of key stage 4 education, as well as identifying what they now need to do before the summer exams.

Mock exams were held before the Christmas holidays, in strict exam conditions. After presentations, results were distributed at the assembly in the same style of final results, so that students can experience the whole process and know what to expect in the summer.

Miss Greenland, Year 11 leader, commented: “It was great to look round the hall as students were opening their envelopes and see so many happy faces.

Felpham Community College reflected on their work and the summer exams as they attended a mock exam presentation

“Students worked really hard preparing for their exams, we are proud of the effort they have put in with revision and planning. The following day, we had our parent and student consultation evening, to discuss action plans and get everything in place to keep year 11 motivated, focused and calm in their final term of FCC.”

