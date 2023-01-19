Supported by their form tutors and year office, it was an opportunity to reflect on what they have achieved so far in their final year of key stage 4 education, as well as identifying what they now need to do before the summer exams.
Mock exams were held before the Christmas holidays, in strict exam conditions. After presentations, results were distributed at the assembly in the same style of final results, so that students can experience the whole process and know what to expect in the summer.
Miss Greenland, Year 11 leader, commented: “It was great to look round the hall as students were opening their envelopes and see so many happy faces.
“Students worked really hard preparing for their exams, we are proud of the effort they have put in with revision and planning. The following day, we had our parent and student consultation evening, to discuss action plans and get everything in place to keep year 11 motivated, focused and calm in their final term of FCC.”
Adam Francis and Imogen Orde, year 11 students, commented: “Between us we received 11 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s as well as some 7s and 6s – when we opened the results we were so pleased. We both worked hard with revising, we found watching video clips and online apps our best methods, and doing it in small chunks. The teachers have been good supporting us through the exams and how to prepare. We want to improve on our grades for the summer and then come back in September in the sixth form. I want to study chemistry, maths and further maths (Imogen) and go onto to study engineering. I want to have a career as a software engineer (Adam) so hope to study maths, computer science, physics and further maths.”