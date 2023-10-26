Students become Junior Mayor and Councillors for the day
For one day, three pupils had the unique opportunity to take on the role and responsibilities that usually belong to an elected official. It gave them a chance to see first-hand how a city is run, to understand the challenges and opportunities it presents, and to influence decisions that affect their lives.
These young, future leaders - Savanna, Ethan and Mia – stepped into the shoes of the city’s Junior Mayor and Councillors. They were accompanied by the Mayor of Chichester, Mr Craig Gershater, and the Mayoress, Mrs Judy Gershater.
The Junior Mayor, Mia, was delighted to be nominated alongside her fellow peers; she said: “This was a fantastic learning opportunity. Altogether, it was truly amazing day and the mayor and mayoress were lovely people.”
This story was sent in by Ian Williams, the Deputy Headteacher of Kingsham Primary School.