Kingsham Primary School were ‘delighted’ to nominate three of their ‘incredible’ pupils to represent the community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For one day, three pupils had the unique opportunity to take on the role and responsibilities that usually belong to an elected official. It gave them a chance to see first-hand how a city is run, to understand the challenges and opportunities it presents, and to influence decisions that affect their lives.

These young, future leaders - Savanna, Ethan and Mia – stepped into the shoes of the city’s Junior Mayor and Councillors. They were accompanied by the Mayor of Chichester, Mr Craig Gershater, and the Mayoress, Mrs Judy Gershater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junior Mayor, Mia, was delighted to be nominated alongside her fellow peers; she said: “This was a fantastic learning opportunity. Altogether, it was truly amazing day and the mayor and mayoress were lovely people.”