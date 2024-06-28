Students investigate careers in law enforcement
Head of Criminology, Amber Willis, explained: “It is vital that the students learn about law enforcement, a key component of the Criminology course, direct from the professionals.
“The group had a fantastic time and enjoyed talks from a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), dog handler, detective sergeant, and operational firearms commander.”
The students also got behind the wheel of a Police car, tried on uniforms, and looked at a range of firearms.
Amber Willis added: “Many of our students are thinking of working in law enforcement, so this has been an excellent opportunity to investigate careers in the Police force.
“Meeting Duke the dog was also a big highlight of the day!”
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Enormous thanks to all at Gatwick Police Station for working with us to create this wonderful educational opportunity. Their support for our learners has been nothing short of outstanding. The students were hugely inspired by the experience.”
