Students investigate careers in law enforcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week Collyer’s Criminology students visited Gatwick Police station to learn about law enforcement and careers in the Police force.

Head of Criminology, Amber Willis, explained: “It is vital that the students learn about law enforcement, a key component of the Criminology course, direct from the professionals.

“The group had a fantastic time and enjoyed talks from a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), dog handler, detective sergeant, and operational firearms commander.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students also got behind the wheel of a Police car, tried on uniforms, and looked at a range of firearms.

Criminology students at Gatwick Police Station

Amber Willis added: “Many of our students are thinking of working in law enforcement, so this has been an excellent opportunity to investigate careers in the Police force.

“Meeting Duke the dog was also a big highlight of the day!”