Students arrived at the prom venue – the Crowne Plaza Felbridge-Gatwick – in vehicles ranging from the luxury to the unique, including pick up trucks, limousines, sports cars and campervans.
Throughout the night, they were treated to food, drinks, a professional photographer and studio and luxury ice cream, with a DJ providing music throughout.
Year 11 leader Mr Kristian Hunt said: “The Prom was a fantastic way for us to say a final goodbye to the Year 11s time at Tanbridge House School. They all looked brilliant, and behaved impeccably – a testament to the wonderful group of people that they are.
"Many of the professionals working on the night commented on what a lovely bunch of young people they were! I wish them all the best of luck with their exam results next month and with the next steps of their journeys.”