Students arrived for their Prom in an array of interesting vehiclesStudents arrived for their Prom in an array of interesting vehicles
Students arrived for their Prom in an array of interesting vehicles

Students say their final farewells in style to Horsham's Tanbridge House School

By Sarah Page
Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:25 BST
The Class of 2024 said their final farewells to Horsham’s Tanbridge House School in style at the annual Year 11 Prom.

Students arrived at the prom venue – the Crowne Plaza Felbridge-Gatwick – in vehicles ranging from the luxury to the unique, including pick up trucks, limousines, sports cars and campervans.

Throughout the night, they were treated to food, drinks, a professional photographer and studio and luxury ice cream, with a DJ providing music throughout.

Year 11 leader Mr Kristian Hunt said: “The Prom was a fantastic way for us to say a final goodbye to the Year 11s time at Tanbridge House School. They all looked brilliant, and behaved impeccably – a testament to the wonderful group of people that they are.

"Many of the professionals working on the night commented on what a lovely bunch of young people they were! I wish them all the best of luck with their exam results next month and with the next steps of their journeys.”

Making an entrance in style

1. Tanbridge House School Prom

Making an entrance in style Photo: Contributed

Students put on the glamour to celebrate in style

2. Tanbridge House School Prom

Students put on the glamour to celebrate in style Photo: Contributed

Fun headgear and cool shades

3. Tanbridge House School Prom

Fun headgear and cool shades Photo: Contributed

Fun and glamour

4. Tanbridge House School Prom

Fun and glamour Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Students
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice