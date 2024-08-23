Studios in Chichester could be refurbished as national lottery funded scheme proceeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grade II listed former stables named ‘The Marchwell Studios’ could be transformed into ‘Makers Spaces’ if new plans are approved.

Submitted to Chichester District Council earlier this week, the plans establish provisions for the conversion of the existing facilities into commercial use facilities, as well as the construction of a new training room in the courtyard.

If plans are approved, the area will be used to provide commercial spaces to local creatives, and other groups struggling to find work in the sector. Spearheaded by Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT), the project received some £138,920 from the national lottery earlier this year, and organisers hope to revitalise a piece of Chichester history while paying tribute to its past. Speaking to Sussex World earlier this year, Clare de Bathe, director of CCDT, said: "We want to save the building and heritage of the Marchwell Stables for future generations. The Studios will not only provide an incredible community of makers and creatives for Chichester but will also be a fascinating place to visit. The development grant is crucial in moving the project forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located to the north of the Graylingwell Farmhouse itself, the Marchwell Studios have sat unoccupied for several years, despite undergoing several changes and extensions since they were originally built. Current plans are to restore the buildings in keeping with the wider historical character of the Graylingwell Chapel area itself, with minimal aesthetic changes and a ‘less than harmful’ impact on the setting itself. All sound construction will be retained, and what repairs are necessary will take place within accepted guidelines for the treatment of historic buildings, a planning statement, submitted as part of the plans, makes clear.

The proposed site plan.

Graylingwell Manor has a long and extensive history in Chichester, dating as far back as 1231, when it was gifted to the Bishop of Chichester by Anglo-Norman nobleman Ranulf de Broc. The property was leased to a number of families over the centuries but its biggest and most famous development came at the end of the 19th century, when it and an adjoining farm were purchased for the creation of Graylingwell Mental Asylum, which would go on to provide best-in-class residential and outpatient care for almost 100 years.