Study names Eastbourne as the seaside town with the fourth-most expensive ice cream in the UK

Eastbourne has been named as the seaside town with the fourth-most expensive expensive ice cream in the UK.

New research by the money team at Compare the Market analysed 30 seaside towns to reveal which serve the most (and least) expensive ice cream.

The team contacted three popular ice cream parlours in each location to find out how much they charge per scoop and calculated an average.

Eastbourne has been named as having the fourth most expensive ice cream with an average price of £3.28.

Brighton came in third with with a single scoop costing £3.47.

Dartmouth, situated in South Devon, emerged as the least affordable destination for a scoop of ice cream, with an average price of £3.77.

Following closely behind is St Ives, located in Cornwall, where a scoop costs an average of £3.73.

Bognor Regis meanwhile has some of the most affordable ice cream where a scoop costs £2.67.