Stunning artwork captures the beauty of Hastings Old Town deli

Owned by the same team that runs St Leonards' favourite La Bella Vista, La Delizia opened its doors in May 2022 and has since built a fabulous reputation for its fresh, authentic Italian produce, mouth-watering menu and extremely warm hospitality, making customers feel like part of the family.

Emilia Esposito, who is part owner, said: "We decided to commission the painting of The Old Custom House because it's such a beautiful and historic landmark in Hastings Old Town — full of character, charm, and local history. It felt like the perfect subject for a piece of art that represents La Delizia and the spirit of the Old Town.

"We had previously commissioned a painting of La Bella Vista from the same artist, and we were so delighted with that piece that we knew we wanted to collaborate again for The Old Custom House. James, the artist, has captured the building's warmth and atmosphere perfectly.

"We loved the result so much that we turned the artwork into cards, which are now available to buy in the deli. They've been selling really well. Clearly, our customers find the building as charming as we do, and we think they'll make lovely Christmas cards, too, along with our popular panettone and hampers. It's something we'd love to recreate in the future, so that the evolution of our businesses can be documented through art over the years."

Artist James Mackinnon said: "I was really pleased to be involved in the commission for Aldo and Franco. They're good friends, and I frequent both their restaurants on a regular basis. This building is particularly handsome, and all the paraphernalia, all the chalkboards and all the bits outside were fascinating to paint. It was also the height of summer, so it was good weather, and they looked after me with food and plenty of wine. I wanted the picture to feel like you're on holiday. There's also a limited edition print available if anyone's interested."

The business is family-owned by Aldo Esposito, his wife, Deborah, and his daughter, Emilia; Franco, Aldo's brother, and his partner, Rosa Verrino.

Emilia added, "Since opening in 2022, business has been going really well, and we're so grateful for the continued support from the local community. We love being part of Hastings' food scene and bringing a little piece of Italy to such a beautiful, historic town."

You can contact James on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jamesmackinnonfineart/

1 . La Delizia in Hastings Old Town. La Delizia in Hastings Old Town. L-R: Rosa Verrino, Aldo Esposito, artist James Mackinnon and Franco Esposito, holding the original painting of The Old Custom House that James painted. Photo: Justin L

2 . La Delizia in Hastings Old Town. La Delizia in Hastings Old Town. A closeup of one of the cards on sale at the deli. Photo: Justin L

3 . La Delizia in Hastings Old Town. La Delizia in Hastings Old Town. Photo: Justin L