Stunning lifeboat picture captured by Battle Photographic Society member

The picture was chosen as a favourite by visitors to Battle Photographic Society’s recent annual exhibition, held at Battle Memorial Hall.

Having been unable to hold the exhibition for the past two years, the Society’s fifty-plus members were anxious to show off their work and well over a hundred images were displayed. New this year were displays from the special interest groups that had formed within the club during lockdown. These allow members to share their experience of taking photographs based on themes such as street photography, landscape and wildlife.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thought the exhibition’s run, visitors were asked to buy raffle tickets and nominate their favourite image. The lucky winner was Battle student Eve Allerton, who won a specially prepared print of her favourite, the Eastbourne Lifeboat, taken by club member Ken Ash and entitled “Action - Full Power to the Rescue”. Eve has been a keen supporter of the lifeboat for several years and has helped raise money for it in the past. “Eve certainly has an eye for a good picture” said club chairman John Lethbridge “and we couldn’t be happier that the prize is going to someone with such a keen interest in the subject”.

An action shot of the Eastbourne Lifeboat captured by a Battle Photographic Society member

The print was presented to Eve at the premises of Sussex Framing Centre, who kindly supported the raffle by donating a £50 voucher to go towards the cost of framing the print.

More information about BPS can be found at www.battlephotographicsociety.co.uk.

Have you read? Top reggae band to headline free St Leonards Festival