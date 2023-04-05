A new piece of public art will be going on display at the Old Ambulance Station in Beeching Road, Bexhill.

Steven Gregory’s sculpture ‘Excalibur’

The metre high bronze sculpture, entitled Excalibur 7.62, is to be unveiled at new community arts hub, The Old Ambulance Station, Bexhill Sculptor Steven Gregory will be at the official unveiling at 3.30pm on Saturday April 22 and will be giving a free talk. Local residents and the arts community is invited to meet the artists in residence

South African artist Steven Gregory now lives locally in Hastings. The piece has been installed on the property by the owner and founder of the space, Richard Upton. The piece represents an enlargement of a brass-spent bullet case and explores the futility of war and the billions of bullets made and discarded

Established in 2021, the workshop spaces have been purposefully re-designed to facilitate space for eleven artists, in a creative and collaborative working environment. The converted building, formerly an ambulance rest stop, was purchased by Upton in 2020 to provide local artists affordable rented workshops in East Sussex.

As part of the arrangement, each artist gives one hour a week of volunteering in the community, and will be in attendance on the day. Resident blacksmith and workspace coordinator Ben Wood will also open his workshop to visitors.

The event, on April 22, will be open to all between 3pm-5pm, is free to attend and will include light refreshments. Limited car parking will be available on site.

