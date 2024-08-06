Stunning new wall mural appears in Bexhill

The mural, featuring a detailed female portrait has appeared on the wall of a property in Wickham Avenue. It is the work of local community arts group WA.veArts.

It replaces the Bexhill Butterfly mural from 2019, created by WA.ve Arts as part of Coastal Currents in 2019.

W.Ave Arts Bexhill is an independent non profit organisation. Its aim is to work with and for the community to make it a better place for the next generation. A spokesperson for WA.ve Arts said: “We are achieving more with our initiatives than ever before. We work on many exciting projects to help improve the lives of others and are very proud of the progress we continue to make.”

W.Ave Arts is holding a Social Sunday event at its compound on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Sunday August 11 from 12 noon – 6pm. There will be free pizza and garlic bread from 12, children’s activities and a tombola with a chance to win hand-made prizes.

The event is to celebrate the one year anniversary of WA.ve Arts opening the compound space, which is used regularly for community workshops and creative projects.

1 . The Bexhill Butterfly, part of Coastal Currents, pictured in Wickham Avenue in 2019. The Bexhill Butterfly, part of Coastal Currents, pictured in Wickham Avenue in 2019. Photo: JL

2 . New mural in Wickham Avenue Bexhill that's replaced The Bexhill Butterfly mural, which was done back in 2019 as part of coastal currents. New mural in Wickham Avenue Bexhill that's replaced The Bexhill Butterfly mural, which was done back in 2019 as part of coastal currents. Photo: staff

3 . New mural in Wickham Avenue Bexhill that's replaced The Bexhill Butterfly mural, which was done back in 2019 as part of coastal currents. New mural in Wickham Avenue Bexhill that's replaced The Bexhill Butterfly mural, which was done back in 2019 as part of coastal currents. Photo: staff