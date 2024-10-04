Stunning new wildlife street art appears in Hastings

The artwork which has brightened up the area is down to volunteers at Bexhill based W.Ave Arts who have been working with local children from the area.

It was created by artist Luke Brabants.

Carol Cook, from W.Ave Arts, said: “In August 2023 Angela from Southern Housing contacted us and wanted to give the children a space that they could put their own stamp on. Well we can happily say we think that has been achieved.

“Huge thanks to everyone in involved, including Southern Housing, Brewers, Ground Works and Greener Futures, as well as John Whittington from Hastings Borough Council , PCC Safer communities and any body behind the scenes.

“What we think they need now is a large enough shed to keep children warm from the elements - if there is anyone who can help or perhaps if you are getting rid of one. It would be a massive help.

“As always a huge thanks to Luke Brabants and the children of Farley Bank.”

1 . New mural at Farley Bank in Hastings. W.Ave Arts and artist Luke Brabants with the help of local children. New mural at Farley Bank in Hastings. W.Ave Arts and artist Luke Brabants with the help of local children. Photo: staff

