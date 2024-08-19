Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured this picture and video footage of the orange moon as seen from Worthing last night (Sunday, August 18).

The stunning colour of the moon is a result of smoke from wildfires in the US crossing the Atlantic by the jet stream. An August full moon is also known as a ‘sturgeon moon’ .

According to the BBC, a jet stream is a high altitude current of air that occurs when warmer air from the south meets cooler air from the north, and is responsible for much of the UK's climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This makes the sky look more orange as the smoke particles diffuse the sunlight.

The orange moon over Worthing, as captured by photographer Eddie Mitchell last night (Sunday, August 18)

This can lead to more vivid sunsets and sunrises. There is a sepia effect from the red, brown and orange hues which can make for more dramatic views.

Because the smoke is high up, there is no risk to people's health and the haze is expected to have moved on by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

Skywatchers could also be in for a treat tonight (Monday night), when a rare blue supermoon appears above the UK.