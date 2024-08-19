Stunning orange moon seen over Worthing
The stunning colour of the moon is a result of smoke from wildfires in the US crossing the Atlantic by the jet stream. An August full moon is also known as a ‘sturgeon moon’ .
According to the BBC, a jet stream is a high altitude current of air that occurs when warmer air from the south meets cooler air from the north, and is responsible for much of the UK's climate.
This makes the sky look more orange as the smoke particles diffuse the sunlight.
This can lead to more vivid sunsets and sunrises. There is a sepia effect from the red, brown and orange hues which can make for more dramatic views.
Because the smoke is high up, there is no risk to people's health and the haze is expected to have moved on by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.
Skywatchers could also be in for a treat tonight (Monday night), when a rare blue supermoon appears above the UK.
