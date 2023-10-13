Stunning pictures of Sussex forest to feature on new 2024 calendar
Now a set of amazing pictures from photographer David Brooker have been turned into a 2024 calendar. There is one seasonal view per page for each of the 12 months of the year on the A4 size wall hanging calendar.
David, who lives in Crowborough, has been walking and photographing the forest for the past 19 years. He said: "I have been taking photographs of the Ashdown Forest for many years, and I do hope people enjoy it."
The calendar can be bought via the Friends of Ashdown Forest website www.friendsofashdownforest.co.uk. The price is £10 which includes postage and packing.
Alternatively, copies are available to buy in person at the Forest Centre in Forest Row for £8.
Any enquiries, please email [email protected].
