Substantial Littlehampton house with surgery, balcony and money-making solar panels

The semi-detached house in St Floras Road is a substantial 1930s property set on a generous plot and offers over £500,000 are invited.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says this is a rare opportunity to acquire a well proportioned family home with character, space and versatility.

The elevated outdoor space provides views over the surrounding area – a unique feature rarely found in homes of this type.

Accommodation includes four double bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes. The principal bedroom enjoys access to a private east-facing balcony, ideal for enjoying morning tea or coffee in the sunshine.

The ground floor provides flexible living space, including two formal reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and a conservatory. There is also a further reception area, currently used as a surgery, which could easily be repurposed as a home office, playroom or studio.

The modern family bathroom is fitted with a Jacuzzi-style bath with a shower above, complemented by a separate WC, along with an additional WC on the ground floor.

The agents says it is clear this home has been well cared for over the years, presenting a solid foundation for personalisation or extension, subject to the necessary consents.

There are solar panels the southern gable end of the roof, which provide the current owner with an annual income in excess of £1,000 through the Feed-in Tariff scheme.

The property benefits from a large driveway with space to accommodate multiple vehicles, as well as a mature west-facing garden with lawn, paved patio, pond and garden shed. A covered lean-to along the side of the property provides additional storage space.

