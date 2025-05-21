Success for Ark Alexandra football teams

Ark Alexandra Academy’s year 10 boys’ football team won the District Cup final 5-4 last week (Wednesday 14 May) with a resilient performance against Buckswood school from Guestling Green.

The match was played at Claremont School in St Leonard’s, and Buckswood applied a torrent of early pressure – but the Ark Alexandra Academy team stood firm and won a thrilling penalty shoot-out which saw the substitute goalkeeper saving a vital penalty.

Not to be outdone, the next day (Thursday 15 May), Ark Alexandra Academy’s year 7 girls' football team was crowned South East Sussex School regional champions after a thrilling 7-0 victory over Bexhill Academy in the final.

The match, also played at Claremont, was enthusiastically contested – but from the first whistle to the final minute, the Ark Alexandra Academy girls’ team delivered a dominant and determined performance.

Ark Alexandra Academy head of PE Libby Poole said, “These great wins are the result of weeks of hard work, dedication and teamwork both on and off the pitch. Our students and PE staff have shown incredible commitment throughout the season, and their efforts have paid off.

“We are immensely proud of every single player – two more trophies for the cabinet!”