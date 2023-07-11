The organiser of the Sussex Gin Fest in Haywards Heath has said this year’s event was a huge success.

More than 2,500 people poured into Borde Hill Garden from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday, July 8.

The festival headliner was the amazing Symphonic Ibiza.

David Hill from E3 Events said: “It was an incredibly successful day, and I want to thank everyone who supported us. It is always a pleasure staging the UK's biggest Gin Festival at Borde Hill, it’s a special venue. And this time we added some extra attractions, and they were all a huge hit. These included our biggest headliner to date, a hugely popular beer garden, festival market and celebrity masterclasses.”

Sussex Gin Fest at Borde Hill Garden on Saturday, July 8

Symphonic Ibiza performed a 90-minute set featuring some of the most famous club anthems from the past 30 years. David has now booked them for Surrey Gin Fest, being held at Loseley Park near Guildford on September 9. Visit https://www.ginfestco.com/surreyginfest.

Other attractions on Saturday at Borde Hill included:

Celebrity chefs, including host Steven Edwards from award-winning restaurant Etch.

Masterclasses run by famous chefs Avinash Shashidhara and Julien Plumart, mixologist Kathy Caton from Brighton Gin, and cocktails expert Midnight Alchemy.

Fine-dining banquet presented by celebrity chef Matt Gillan and his Parlour team.

David said: “We have made huge strides developing the content of the Festivals in the past 12 months, and that is paying off with increased ticket sales. We have two more Gin Festivals coming up, one at Tonbridge Castle over the August Bank Holiday and then the Surrey one two weeks later.”

Sussex Gin Fest at Borde Hill Garden on Saturday, July 8