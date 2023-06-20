A successful food festival is set to return to Bognor Regis later this year, organisers have confirmed.

The festival, which will feature street food from a range of cultures and providers, as well as a raft of live music, is set to return to Bognor Regis on August 19, from 10am to 9pm, and August 20 from 10am to 6pm.

Organisers at the Bognor Regis BID say further details will be announced shortly as necessary permissions are signed off, so it remains unclear where exactly this year’s event will take place.

Last year’s festival took place on the recently refurbished Place St Maur, where it was warmly received by residents, business owners and councillors alike.

Taste! Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2208205

Food ranged from paella, halloumi wraps, Indian street food and much more, while a range of local acts – including The Hattie Band and Melissa Fel – provided live entertainment.

“I think this is a great idea,” Gehaan Thorp, a visitor, told the Bognor Regis Observer last year. “I love the area, I think it’s beautiful and, on a sunny day, there’s nowhere I’d rather be. We need more things like this: More tourism, more events. It’s great.”

Eager to keep the positive momentum going, organisers have launched a call for local musicians who’d like to perform at the festival to get in touch. To be in with a shot, send an email to [email protected] describing your style and availability, and including a link to a live recording or video. Applications close on Sunday, July 2.