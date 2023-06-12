NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Successful fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK Horsham at Mannings Heath Hall and Cricket Ground

The Horsham Branch of Parkinson’s UK held a highly successful 5K fun run and fundraiser in Mannings Heath Village Hall and the adjacent Cricket Ground on Sunday June 4 2023 raising over £2,500 on the day with more donations still being received.
By DENNIS SAUNDERSContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST
The group of runners at the start of the Parkinson's UK Horsham Branch 4th June 2023 fun runThe group of runners at the start of the Parkinson's UK Horsham Branch 4th June 2023 fun run
The group of runners at the start of the Parkinson's UK Horsham Branch 4th June 2023 fun run

The village hall is located in the heart of the community of Mannings Heath. It was originally built in 1972 and was upgraded in 2019 to provide excellent facilities for hire with a large hall, a community room, a fully equipped kitchen and accessible toilet.

Parkinsons UK Horsham Branch organised a fun run which was much enjoyed by the participants as they enjoyed a circuit of both the village green and Mannings Heath golf course before returning to the finish near to the hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the hall, visitors were treated to live music throughout the day with a band playing pop music and a trad jazz band together with Tea, Coffee, cakes, cream teas and a tombola with many great prizes.

Most Popular

On the green there was a martial arts demonstration, an archery range, a plant stall, crafts stall, face painting, refreshments and an information desk to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s UK Horsham Branch is a very active group set up to support people living with Parkinson’s together with their family and friends.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the many activities of the group please make contact through the website Parkinsons.org.uk and search for the local group by entering your post code or call Sarah on 0344 225 9849.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parkinson’s UK Horsham Branch thanks all those who made the day such a great success.

Related topics:Parkinson's UKCoffee