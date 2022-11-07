Successful second South East England Westie Walk sees dogs galloping along Littlehampton beach

Wet weather did not put off the group and around 30 West Highland white terriers were walked on the beach and along the promenade on Saturday, November 5.

Organiser Clare Palmer, a Westie owner from Littlehampton, said: “The second Westie walk at Littlehampton took place despite the rain forecasted. Around 30 Westies from all over the south region came along with their owners and enjoyed a windy beach walk along the shoreline towards Rustington, before turning back when a monsoon came in!

"We returned to Edge by the Sea café at Norfolk Gardens, who welcomed humans and dogs all soaked through, so the coffee, food and cake was a welcome treat. Everyone had a fantastic time and there will be future Westie Walks planned at Littlehampton in 2023.”

Dogs galloping along the beach at Littlehampton. Picture: Clare Palmer

For all future events, join the group South East England Westie Walks on Facebook