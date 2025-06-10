Summer colour returns to Horsham with town's floral displays

Summer colour has returned to Horsham with the installation of new floral displays throughout the town centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council’s plants team has placed hanging baskets and flowering containers in a number of prominent positions – which every year attract public admiration.

There are displays outside Horsham Railway Station, along North Road, the Carfax and West Street, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the council chose a hot orange colour theme but has this year opted for a more subdued pink, purple and white combination.

Floral displays in Horsham town centre last year had a hot orange colour theme but this year they have a more subdued pink, purple and white combination. Some are awaiting a little more sunshine before displaying their full blossoming beauty.

The floral displays include Salvia ‘Victoria’, white Pelargoniums, Surfinias ‘Blue’ and ‘Blue Vein’, along with two-tone pink Dahlias.

Meanwhile, the council’s parks team is trialling one barrier planter at Horsham Bus Station with peat-free compost to compare it with peat-reduced compost that has traditionally been used.

If successful, says the council, all its baskets and containers will go peat-free from 2026.