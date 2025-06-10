Summer colour returns to Horsham with town's floral displays

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:35 BST

Summer colour has returned to Horsham with the installation of new floral displays throughout the town centre.

Horsham District Council’s plants team has placed hanging baskets and flowering containers in a number of prominent positions – which every year attract public admiration.

There are displays outside Horsham Railway Station, along North Road, the Carfax and West Street, among others.

Last year, the council chose a hot orange colour theme but has this year opted for a more subdued pink, purple and white combination.

Floral displays in Horsham town centre last year had a hot orange colour theme but this year they have a more subdued pink, purple and white combination. Some are awaiting a little more sunshine before displaying their full blossoming beauty.

The floral displays include Salvia ‘Victoria’, white Pelargoniums, Surfinias ‘Blue’ and ‘Blue Vein’, along with two-tone pink Dahlias.

Meanwhile, the council’s parks team is trialling one barrier planter at Horsham Bus Station with peat-free compost to compare it with peat-reduced compost that has traditionally been used.

If successful, says the council, all its baskets and containers will go peat-free from 2026.

