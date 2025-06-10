Summer colour returns to Horsham with town's floral displays
Horsham District Council’s plants team has placed hanging baskets and flowering containers in a number of prominent positions – which every year attract public admiration.
There are displays outside Horsham Railway Station, along North Road, the Carfax and West Street, among others.
Last year, the council chose a hot orange colour theme but has this year opted for a more subdued pink, purple and white combination.
The floral displays include Salvia ‘Victoria’, white Pelargoniums, Surfinias ‘Blue’ and ‘Blue Vein’, along with two-tone pink Dahlias.
Meanwhile, the council’s parks team is trialling one barrier planter at Horsham Bus Station with peat-free compost to compare it with peat-reduced compost that has traditionally been used.
If successful, says the council, all its baskets and containers will go peat-free from 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.