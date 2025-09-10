Summer colours at Nymans

Nymans is a mix of formal and informal areas packed full of exotic species from around the world. At 13 hectares, the garden holds one of the most comprehensive documented collections of Chilean and Argentinian species cultivated in the British Isles.

These plant introductions still surviving at Nymans today may represent genetic material that has been lost from wild populations. In the Wall Garden you’ll find plants from China and Chile, and across the road in the Wild Garden discover the Tasmanian collection.

At 500 ft above sea level, Nymans offers wonderful views. The lawn in front of the house is the best spot for views across the surrounding countryside, with ruins and topiary yew hedging on one side and the South Downs on the other.

Chanctonbury Ring can be seen perched on the Downs through the trees to the south west. The centrepiece is the 160-year-old Cedar of Lebanon.

Throughout the garden you'll find formal and creatively shaped topiary. Look out for yew globes around the fountain in the wall garden, topiary lions guarding the entrance, and birds on the terrace in front of the house.

With informal and formal areas, exuberant planting, flower meadows and manicured lawns, the garden is constantly evolving and a joy in every season.

To help you explore it fully, they run daily guided garden tours, talk to their visitor welcome team for details and timings.

If you'd like to venture further afield and discover the estate's 250 acres of wildlife-rich woodland, join a woodland buggy tour, which run daily. They last around 1 hour and are run by the knowledgeable Nymans volunteers.

1 . Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

3 . Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

4 . Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Nymans garden at Handcross. SR2509105 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards