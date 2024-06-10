Summer Fayre in Haywards Heath raises more than £1,000 for Fire Fighters Charity

The event took place at Mill Green Business Estate on Saturday, June 8, in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

Hundreds of people turned out and My Choice Children’s Homes thanked everyone who supported them. Visit www.my-choice-homes.com to find out more about My Choice Children’s Homes.

Dawn Ives, responsible individual and director, said: “Our final total isn’t quite in, but at last count it was £1,040 so we are very happy with this.”

She said: “It was incredible, so many people turned up to support us on the day. The place was packed with people looking around the stalls, and taking part in the activities we had on. The bouncy castle was very popular.”

Visitors could bring dogs to the event’s dog show for £1 per class entry. Dawn said she enjoyed the dog show the most and watching the clever animals perform their tricks.

There was ice cream for sale, as well as homemade and personalised items, drinks, sweets, candles, jewellery and clothes. Other activities included face-painting, a tombola, games and live music.

Dawn said: “We like to get our children involved in community events, and see the fun they have when giving back to the community through charity work. It really helps to build their self esteem and at the same time we get to help raise much needed funds for charities.”

She said the event will return next year and said My Choice Children’s Homes are now planning for their Christmas Market on November 30. She said that people can contact them if they wish to support this event.

Dawn added: “A massive thank you to all our staff holders, volunteers, our staff and children, members of the public for coming, and Dan for donating his time and singing us through the day, as well as the boxing and karate groups and Stagecoach, such magnificent performances they all put on. And lastly but by no means least Haywards Heath Fire Station crew. They spent the whole day with us supporting.”

1 . Summer Fayre My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fayre in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity took place on Saturday, June 8, in Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2406101

2 . Summer Fayre My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fayre in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity took place on Saturday, June 8, in Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2406101

3 . Summer Fayre My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fayre in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity took place on Saturday, June 8, in Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2406101