Summer in Little Chelsea returns to Eastbourne - here's all you need to know

The annual event is set to take place on Saturday, June 21.
From 10am to 5pm, Grove Road and South Street will be transformed into a free summer festival.
With stalls selling everything from toys and cakes to handmade gifts and a wide variety of refreshments, plus a packed schedule of live entertainment, the event’s organiser said it is ‘set to be the highlight of the summer calendar’.
A sports park will also open up in part of South Street, where young athletes can have-a-go at the football penalty shoot-out or try their hand at tennis with free coaching sessions.
Here’s the full line-up for the event:
Main Stage (Town Hall):
- 10am – Dog Show Registration & Event
- 11am – Poetry Society Performance
- 11:30am – Princess Meet & Greet with Rapunzel & Ariel
- 12pm – Printers Playhouse Choir & Ukulele Army
- 1pm – Live music from The Violets
- 3pm – Inner Soul Collective bring the funk!
Around the event:
- 11am–1pm – Spider-Man appearance
- 11am–12pm – More princess magic
- 12pm–3pm – Bluey & Bingo fun for the little ones!
- Alex Rico Music performing at various times!
South Street Sports Park:
- Skittles with Rotary Club
- Tennis coaching
- Penalty shootout
Lucy Hancock, owner of The Art House and one of the event organisers, said: “This event is all about celebrating Little Chelsea and everything our wonderful town and community have to offer. There’s something for the whole family to enjoy – we’re so excited to welcome everyone back again this year!
“From delicious food and drink to handmade crafts, children’s rides, potters wheel sand arts, tennis coaching and a full afternoon of live music, there’s just so much to experience!”