Summer in Little Chelsea returns to Eastbourne - here's all you need to know

The annual event is set to take place on Saturday, June 21.

From 10am to 5pm, Grove Road and South Street will be transformed into a free summer festival.

With stalls selling everything from toys and cakes to handmade gifts and a wide variety of refreshments, plus a packed schedule of live entertainment, the event’s organiser said it is ‘set to be the highlight of the summer calendar’.

A sports park will also open up in part of South Street, where young athletes can have-a-go at the football penalty shoot-out or try their hand at tennis with free coaching sessions.

Here’s the full line-up for the event:

Main Stage (Town Hall):

10am – Dog Show Registration & Event

11am – Poetry Society Performance

11:30am – Princess Meet & Greet with Rapunzel & Ariel

12pm – Printers Playhouse Choir & Ukulele Army

1pm – Live music from The Violets

3pm – Inner Soul Collective bring the funk!

Around the event:

11am–1pm – Spider-Man appearance

11am–12pm – More princess magic

12pm–3pm – Bluey & Bingo fun for the little ones!

Alex Rico Music performing at various times!

South Street Sports Park:

Skittles with Rotary Club

Tennis coaching

Penalty shootout

Lucy Hancock, owner of The Art House and one of the event organisers, said: “This event is all about celebrating Little Chelsea and everything our wonderful town and community have to offer. There’s something for the whole family to enjoy – we’re so excited to welcome everyone back again this year!

“From delicious food and drink to handmade crafts, children’s rides, potters wheel sand arts, tennis coaching and a full afternoon of live music, there’s just so much to experience!”