Summer of song heading to Bognor Regis as music events gear up for return

Soloist Kim G performing at the Hotham Park bandstand.

Temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer, which can only mean one thing: the return of free music events to Bognor’s Hotham Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four events, organised by the Rotary Club and Town Council, call on some of the best and most celebrated acts from across the South Coast – and this year looks to be no different, with a number of fan favourites joined by a range of new acts.

As in years before, the Sunday afternoon concerts will run from 2.00pm through to 4.30pm at the bandstand in Hotham Park, starting with a solo performance, followed by the day’s headline band. All performances are free and un-ticketed, meaning all you have to do to enjoy the music is turn up and sit in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each monthly event will focus on a different genre, with Rock and Motown on June 15, Gypsy Jazz and Pop on July 20 , Americana and Soul on August 10, and the last performance of the year devoted to Rock and Pop on September 7.

Returning soloists like Kim G, Andy Osman and Helena Mace will be joined by Olivia Stevens. When it comes to bands, local favourites the Alabama Stills and Superstrings are set to return, this time alongside newcomers The B3s and Smoothmonkey.