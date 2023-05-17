Sun newspaper rates Hastings as a top UK seaside town for a staycation

Hastings was featured in the Sun newspaper this week in a feature article that says the town is a must visit for people.

The newspaper rejected claims published by consumer experts Which? last year, saying Hastings was the least favourite town to visit among Brits. Instead the publication looked to social media influencers who had nothing but praise for Hastings and St Leonards.

It highlighted a video shared by TikTok user Sali Mamutchadze, showing off her favourite places in the town. Her recommendations included the pier, the Old Town and the funicular among several others. They're favourites with other visitors too, with the pier and the Old Town featuring on the list of things to do in the town on TripAdvisor.

In fact, the old town was voted number one, with an overall rating of 4/5 from more than 2,700 reviews. One person wrote: "The most amazing shops, restaurants and bars. Original items and fantastic gifts. Leave extra time to explore as there is so much to see."

Following the old town in second and third spots were the fisherman's museum and the shipwreck museum. Hastings country park and Alexandra park completed the town's top five attractions.

Have you read? In pictures: Grade 2 listed property for sale in one of the most historic and charming streets in Sussex

Have you read? in pictures: Take a look inside new Mediterranean restaurant on Hastings Pier

1 . IMG_6351.jpg Hastings fishing beach and the cliff railway Photo: supplied