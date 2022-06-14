In aid of Dementia Support at Sage House, Tangmere 21 gardens were open to the public.

Rosemary Hanbury, organsier of the event said: “We had a fantastic day, thank you. so lucky with the weather.”

Visitors started arriving at 10.30am for the 11am opening.

21 gardens in total took part.

“The whole village was buzzing, with people walking, cycling or riding the shuttle buses which covered 99 miles in a continual loop to Bosham Hoe and back,” Rosemary added.

Furzefield Cottage Bosham Hoe served 100 harbourside lunches, The Berkeley Arms and Millstream Hotel were busy all day with lunch and afternoon tea.

The main tea garden was filled with people listening to the Ems Valley Strummers ukulele band while visitors consumed tea, cake, Pimms, and sausage in a bun.

Several of the gardens also got in the spirit, offering everything from strawberries and Prosecco to elderflower and lavender bags.

Money raised went to charity

Rosemary said: “All the gardens were beyond beautiful. Each one was presented at its very best- pruning and dead heading went on with military precision so that new blooms opened out at 11am precisely.

“Thanks to the whole village who baked cakes, shifted chairs, drove the bus, collected money and too many jobs to mention.