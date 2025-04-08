Sun shines on Sussex: How to share your springtime snaps

People have been basking on beaches and packing the proms, including in Brighton, as these pictures show, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius forecast across the county all week.
The warm weather will not last forever, with the possibility of some thundery showers on the horizon – click here to read a longer-range forecast for Sussex.
