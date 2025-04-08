Sun shines on Sussex: How to share your springtime snaps

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 8th Apr 2025
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Sussex has been spoiled with some spring sunshine and warm temperatures this April – and the good weather looks set to continue.

People have been basking on beaches and packing the proms, including in Brighton, as these pictures show, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius forecast across the county all week.

The warm weather will not last forever, with the possibility of some thundery showers on the horizon – click here to read a longer-range forecast for Sussex.

If you’ve taken some snaps in the sunshine, you can share them with SussexWorld – just register for YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit/ and upload. The service free to use and, once checked, your picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers. It’s not just pictures – you can submit articles and videos, too.

People enjoying the spring sunshine on Brighton beach this week

1. Sussex spring sun

People enjoying the spring sunshine on Brighton beach this week Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex has been bathed in sunshine

2. Sussex spring sun

Sussex has been bathed in sunshine Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Brighton beach has been busy as the sun shone during the Easter holidays

3. Sussex spring sun

Brighton beach has been busy as the sun shone during the Easter holidays Photo: Eddie Mitchell

People have been flocking to the coast to enjoy this April's warm weather

4. Sussex spring sun

People have been flocking to the coast to enjoy this April's warm weather Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
