Sunglasses, Audi A6, and 6ft nutcracker stolen in spate of Chichester thefts

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle – On the morning of Thursday 22 December a vehicle was broken into. Clothing and a bag of shopping were stolen. Serial 0033 23/12.North Street, Chichester – On the afternoon of Thursday 22 December a 6-foot Nutcracker statue was stolen from a business premises. The statue was later located in Worthing. Serial 0155 23/12.Lavant Road, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 22 and Friday 23 December a shed was burgled. Two mountain bikes were stolen. Serial 0171 24/12.Fishbourne Road West, Chichester – In the early hours of Friday 23 December two outbuildings were burgled. A Trek e-bike and two mountain bikes were stolen. Serials 0515 & 0435 23/12.Walderton, Chichester – On the afternoon of Monday 26 December both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0806 26/12.Stane Street, Westhampnett – On Tuesday 27 December a vehicle was broken into. A dark blue Carrera mountain bike was stolen. Serial 1269 31/12.Graylingwell Drive, Chichester – On the evening of Wednesday 28 December a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 1241 28/12.Martins Farm Lane, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday 29 December two vehicles were broken into. Sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0337 29/12.Edgell Road, Emsworth – Between Saturday 31 December and Sunday 1 January a vehicle was broken into. Cash and costume jewellery were stolen. Serial 1413 01/01.Lawley Avenue, Emsworth – In the early hours of Sunday 1 January a vehicle was broken into. A few small items were stolen. Serial 1390 01/01.Southgate, Chichester – On the afternoon of Sunday 1 January a business premises was burgled. Serial 0766 01/01.Westgate, Chichester – On the evening of Sunday 1 January a grey Audi A6 was stolen. Serial 1294 01/01.