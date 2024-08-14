Sunken Gardens play area closed in Bognor Regis due to 'local power supply issue'
Arun District Council announced the temporary closure on Facebook, adding that energy supplier Scottish and Southern Energy is investigating the issue.
"The closure is a precautionary intervention and the risk to the public is believed to be low,” a spokesperson for the district council said, adding that they expected to know more once investigations are complete.
The Hothamton Sunken Gardens in Waterloo Square, is located close to the town centre, and is partially maintained by the Bognor Regis Community Gardeners – a group of volunteer gardeners who tend to a variety of sites all over town. The play area is located to the south of the Sunken Gardens themselves, and features a swing set, an inground trampoline, and a roundabout, all thanks to major improvement works installed last year.