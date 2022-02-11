The council asked residents for their views during a consultation in November and December 2021.

The consultation shows that 86 per cent of participants agreed about the issues which affect the site and that plans should improve feelings of safety and security.

A large majority (90 per cent) of people were supportive of the proposals presented, which aim to enhance the quality of the landscape and encourage more visitors to the gardens.

The public felt that the creation of a new southern entrance was the highest priority followed by improvements to the play area.

Improving access around the gardens was deemed to be important, so steps at the southern end of the site will be replaced by ramps.

The refurbished play area will have additional equipment added and new, brightly coloured safety surfacing.

Equipment will be included which is accessible for all abilities.

The perimeter wall will be replaced with railings.

The proposals for the Sunken Gardens focus on creating views into and across the site, as well as installing new seating and refurbishing the planting.

Some trees will be removed as part of the work where they are in poor health or restricting the growth of neighbouring trees.

Others will be pruned to improve views.

New trees will be planted to replace some of those removed and the east of the site will include items for sensory play and planting.

Cllr David Edwards, chairman of the environment committee, said: “Thank you to all those who completed the consultation.

“Knowing what the public think is vital in this process.

“Making this site an area that residents can enjoy and be proud of, attracting visitors from across the district, is our aim and I am excited to see these plans come to fruition.”