Sunny skies and warm weather expected in Chichester, with temperatures set to hit 23 degrees

Chichester Market Cross

Expect more clear skies and warm weather in Chichester this week.

Met Office reports suggest the warm weather will continue all through the week, with clear skies and a low chance to rain forecast for Wednesday April 30), all the way through to Sunday (May 04) – with a few cloudy patches as the week draws to a close.

Expect temperatures of between 20 and 15 degrees tomorrow, 20 and 14 degrees on Thursday, with a few clouds as the day goes on, 20 and 13 degrees on Friday, 11 to 18 degrees on a slightly overcast Saturday, and 15 to 9 degrees on Sunday.