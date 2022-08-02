Sunrise to Remember: Sompting family walks 20k for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing

It was a big group – two children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three family dogs, all taking part in Sunrise to Remember to pay tribute to Molly Greenfield and raising £1,900 for St Barnabas House in Worthing.

Juli Greenfield, Molly's daughter, pushed her mum’s wheelchair with a picture of her in it the whole way.

She said: "It was so nice to take on Sunrise to Remember as a family to say thank you to St Barnabas House. The hospice has been a big part of our family and we don’t know where we’d be without them.

The Greenfield family on Worthing seafront during the 20k trek

"Mum was full of life, she was so vibrant. Everyone who met her loved her to bits – and I’m not just saying that because she’s my mum!”

Molly died at the hospice aged 91 in December. She had developed an ulcer in October 2020 that would not go away and as her health deteriorated rapidly, it was found she had mouth cancer.

Juli said: "We tried to care for Mum at home but it was too much. We were struggling to control her pain and we weren’t sure what else we could do. That’s when St Barnabas House stepped in. We had their Hospice at Home team visit us a few times a day to help with Mum’s care and managed to get her pain under control.”

In September last year, Molly and her family decided she should stay at St Barnabas House.

Juli said: "I remember visiting Mum for the first time at the hospice and she just had a smile on her face. She loved the place, her room, the staff, everything. We were so happy there.

"We can’t thank St Barnabas House enough for being there for our family at that difficult time. Nothing was ever too much trouble for the wonderful care team. They’d let us all visit and stay with her overnight if we wanted to. We’re a really close-knit family, so it meant a lot to us that we could have that quality time together.”