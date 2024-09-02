The concert, organised by the Rotary Club and sponsored by the Town Council, is the last of several held each year over the Summer period – all intended to get residents out in the sun and dancing the day away.

While previous events have focused on jazz, the swinging sixties, pop music and more, Sunday’s event (September 1), highlighted Americana and country music.

The event kicked off with a performance by solo artist Phil Kelly, joined by two friends, Stefan and Hattie, who set the scene for a headline performance by The Alabama Stills.

Well known across the South Coast, the band’s 90 minute set had the audience on its feet and dancing all afternoon. A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “The members of the Rotary Club would like to thank all of the people who have joined them over the summer period and very much hope that they will be able to repeat our shows in 2025.”

1 . Sunshine and clear skies as free music returns to Bognor Regis park, courtesy of the Rotary Club Soloist Phil Kelly sets the stage. Photo: The Rotary Club

2 . Sunshine and clear skies as free music returns to Bognor Regis park, courtesy of the Rotary Club Hattie, Stefan and Phil Kelly take to the stage. Photo: The Rotary Club

3 . Sunshine and clear skies as free music returns to Bognor Regis park, courtesy of the Rotary Club Previous events have covered a range of genres. Photo: The Rotary Club