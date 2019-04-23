Sunshine beamed over Chailey St George’s Fete after another successful year
Residents gathered for the annual Chailey Bonfire Society’s St George’s Fete on April 20.
There was an array of entertainment and stalls including, crafts, tombola, and china smash.
Chailey Bonfire Society's St George's Fete. SR1910257
Hollie Owen fundraising for Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK. SR1910252
Chailey Bonfire Society's St George's Fete. SR1910244
Chailey Bonfire Society's St George's Fete. SR1910238
