Super blue moon: Extraordinary lunar rarity to be visible over Sussex
For the first time in 14 years a blue super moon will be visible in the night sky.
The rare occurrence happens when the lunar patter means there are 13 full moons instead of the usual 12, according to the BBC.
Clouds permitting, the phenomenon will be best viewed shortly after sunset, and shortly before sunrise tomorrow. The moon will peak in the early hours of Thursday (August 31).
