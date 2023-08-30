BREAKING
Super blue moon: Extraordinary lunar rarity to be visible over Sussex

For the first time in 14 years a blue super moon will be visible in the night sky.
By Joe Stack
Published 30th Aug 2023, 18:18 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 18:18 BST

The rare occurrence happens when the lunar patter means there are 13 full moons instead of the usual 12, according to the BBC.

Clouds permitting, the phenomenon will be best viewed shortly after sunset, and shortly before sunrise tomorrow. The moon will peak in the early hours of Thursday (August 31).

Will you be keeping an eye on tonight’s super blue moon? We want to see you pictures! Send them in to [email protected]

