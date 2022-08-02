Supercar Event at Goodwood Motor Circuit raises vital funds for children’s charity

Goodwood Motor Circuit raises vital money for charity

Celebrating its 16th year, The Children’s Trust Supercar Event, at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, raised more than £35,000.

Taking place over July 22 – 23, the event was hosted by television personality Craig Phillips and London’s Radio Jackie broadcaster, Steve Mowbray who have been long-time supporters of the charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the two-day event, car enthusiasts and family day-trippers experienced thrilling rides around the world-famous track in some of the UK’s most luxurious and high-performing supercars. In addition, visitors enjoyed some of the many additional attractions, including Sporting Bears Dream Rides, Mini Monster Truck Mania, and tractor rides.

Goodwood Motor Circuit Raises vital money for charity

The Children’s Trust Supercar Event was created by Sussex petrol-heads Richard Davis and Mark Wynne Pedder back in 2007. Richard's close family friend, Becky Groves was left with a brain injury when she was 12 years old, after which she received rehabilitation at The Children’s Trust.

Richard was so inspired by Becky’s determination and the efforts of the charity’s rehab team, that he brought a group of Ferrari drivers to the charity’s Tadworth site offering fun free passenger rides.

Richard said: “I’d like to give a massive thanks to my fellow committee members, drivers and all the volunteers who made this year’s event possible. Witnessing the families and children enjoying their day, knowing that the money we raise is helping vulnerable children with brain injury and neurodisability, is a wonderful experience to be a part of.”

He added: “The cause is very close to my heart, and I hope that our Supercar Event continues to go from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Visitor Francesca said: “It was an amazing day and everyone was so friendly. My seven-year-old son, Thomas said it was the best day of his life! Extra thanks to the driver of the Aston Martin who made my dream come true.”

The Children’s Trust gives children and young people with brain injury and neurodisability the opportunity to live the best life possible, by providing specialist rehabilitation, education and community services across the UK.