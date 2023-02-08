The attraction offers interactive family activities in a beautiful spring landscape where visitors can learn all about botanical blooms.
The adventure – which runs from Thursday, March 30, to Sunday, April 23 – features a microbe-hunting mission, pre-bookable wormery workshops and daily storytelling.
A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “Tasked with helping Superworm find the evil Wizard Lizard’s magic flower, children will embark on an exciting adventure through Wakehurst’s biodiverse landscape with interactive activities and sculptures helping to bring the tale to life. From giant skipping ropes to optical illusions, there will be plenty to keep energetic explorers active over the holidays. The path winds through stunning landscapes, over the six-acre American Prairie and through the dramatic heights of the Pinetum.”
Head of public programmes Lorraine Lecourtois said: “The role of worms in the ecosystem is vital, so it’s a privilege to be able to bring wildlife science to the forefront of our family programme, through a range of activities for all ages.”
Alex Sanson, senior brand manager of Magic Light, said: “Kew and Wakehurst have done a fantastic job of bringing the story of Superworm to life in a completely new and really fun way."
The add-on Mighty Microbes Mission is part of Nature Heroes, Wakehurst’s new family programme, where youngsters can embark on a themed mission each holiday and half-term to collect a badge for a superhero cape.
The main trail with entry is £14.95 for adults, free for members, £7.50 for young people and free for children aged 0 to 16 years. Tickets must be pre-booked at www.kew.org/wakehurst/superworm.