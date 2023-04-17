'Support British Growers and stop the tomato shortage' says Sussex farmer as tomato season starts

“Buying British produce comes with a lot of benefits. Firstly, it’s more environmentally friendly, as carbon emissions are dramatically reduced in comparison to buying imported varieties. It also helps support local growers and the economy here in the UK,” said Richard Diplock, managing director of The Green House Growers in Sussex, which is based in Bognor Regis.

"British toms are also more tasty as they’re kept on the vine longer. This means they develop as much flavour as possible and are fresher travelling less miles before reaching your plate.”

His call to action comes alongside the start of tomato season here in the UK, which was announced by the British Tomato Growers Association earlier today (Monday, April 17), with the expectation that it will continue until November.

Richard Diplock from GHG Sussex. Photo: INDIA HOBSON/HAARKON

“We’re all guilty of not truly knowing where our food comes from, as this becomes a greater priority for many, it’s not too late to start checking the label to make sure you’re buying British where possible.

This year’s shortages, the association said, were caused by bad weather in Europe and Africa, which disrupted supply chains to the UK, prompting some to turn to tomatoes grown closer to home. Although, of course, British tomato growers have endured their own challenges over the last few years, with soaring energy prices, production delays and a labour delay making it harder to push produce out the door.

Regardless, agricultural experts said they were excited to see British tomatoes back on shop shelves. “Our advice is not to store tomatoes in the fridge, cooling tomatoes seriously impairs there delicate flavour profiles and also has an overall detrimental effect on quality,” advised Dr Phil Morley, Technical Executive Officer at The British Tomato Growers’ Association. “Like any fruit, store in the fruit bowl, your tomatoes will last just as long and taste a whole lot better. Fridges do flavours no favours!”

British tomatoes are back on shop shelves

He added: “Tomatoes are a versatile fruit and a perfect ingredient for a healthy breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They’re packed with nutrition and can help boost your immunity and heart health. Our research with the University of Portsmouth last year revealed tomatoes are an all-round health superhero and include antioxidants and compounds like lycopene and beta-carotene which can protect you against some cancers and other serious diseases. The results also showed that tomatoes can improve your gut health and boost exercise recovery.”

The British Tomato Growers’ Association was founded in 1997 and today represents 90 per cent of commercial growers in the UK. To find out more, visit www.britishtomatoes.co.uk.

