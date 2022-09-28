Support for campaign to make Sussex roads safer for horse riders

Andrew with horse riders in Slindon as part of the ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ campaign.

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, joined with horse riders at Gaston Farm in Slindon to support the ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ campaign which aims to reduce the number of accidents involving horses by making motor drivers aware of the dangers of frightening horses by driving too close and too fast past them.

Mr Griffith spoke to the riders abut their own experiences and shared concerns that riding is becoming increasingly less safe due to increased traffic, and by drivers who are unsure how to approach horses safely. Sadly, 11 riders were killed and 116 seriously injured across the UK last year as a result of collisions with vehicles.

Debbie Smith, founder of campaign, said: “The Pass Wide and Slow rides are about raising awareness in drivers on how to pass horses safely and reminding riders to wear hi-vis and head cameras, be polite and keep themselves safe — it’s a two-part thing and has to be about awareness all round.”

Andrew at the Slindon ride of the ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ awareness morning

Andrew Griffith said the campaign was especially important for rural areas where there are many more horse riders to be aware of. He added: “Horses can be unpredictable which is why it is vital that drivers understand how to approach a horse with caution and keep everyone on the road out of danger. I was delighted to supported the Slindon riders and shine a spotlight on their campaign.”