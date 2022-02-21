Support for domestic abuse victims is backed by Wealden MP

Nus Ghani said the measures include a £1.1m funding boost for local authorities in East Sussex.

Last week, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced further funding for local authorities to deliver support to victims and their children in England.

A further £125 million will be allocated to local authorities in England to deliver their Domestic Abuse Act duties in 2022/23, according to the MP.

Wealden MP Nus Ghani. Picture from Peter Cripps SUS-140221-133108001

Ms Ghani said the breakdown will see East Sussex County Council receive £1,072,232 and Wealden District Council receive £32,381 – resulting in a total of £1,104,613 of further funding locally.

This funding is to ensure safe accommodation spaces, such as refuges and shelters, can provide victims with support services including healthcare, social workers and benefits - so anyone who flees their home gets the help they need.

Ms Ghani said, “Wealden continues to be a safe place to live with consistently low levels of crime, but unfortunately, violence against women and girls remains a deep-rooted problem across the UK.

“I continue to campaign for better resources to support victims in Wealden and I’m pleased that the Government continues its commitment to tackle domestic abuse and support victims of this terrible crime.

“This additional funding will help both East Sussex County Council and Wealden District Council to protect victims and help them recover and rebuild their lives.”