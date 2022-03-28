“Support for Hastings will continue”: MP welcomes education under-secretary for tour of schools

Sally-Ann Hart MP and Baroness Barron MBE visited Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Hastings Academy, and Ark Academy.
Mrs Hart said: “I am very grateful to Baroness Barran for taking the time to visit some of our schools in Hastings and learn first-hand of the impact that the pandemic has had on staff and pupils in our area.
I am extremely impressed by the ability of all the teaching and support staff in adapting their teaching methods during this very difficult time. Their hard work, dedication and enthusiasm is inspiring.”
Baroness Barran added: “It was a pleasure to visit Hastings with Sally-Ann Hart MP. I enjoyed visiting a range of primary and secondary schools and I was really struck by the dedication of the staff and the aspirations of the pupils who I spoke to.
“Support for Hastings and East Sussex will continue through the Department for Education’s new Education Investment Areas, targeted to help children from all backgrounds fulfil their potential.
“Retention payments will be provided to help schools keep the best teachers in the highest priority subjects, and the best academy trusts from across the country will be encouraged to expand into these areas through priority access to funding.”