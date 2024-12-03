Armed police officers may be seen at festive events in Surrey.

Surrey Police issued a statement on social media this morning (Tuesday, December 3).

This read: “Whilst you are out and about at events across Surrey in the festive period, you may see some armed police presence.

“We appreciate that this can be an alarming sight, which is why we wanted to take the time to reassure you that these are part of routine foot patrols to deter serious criminality and not in response to any particular threat.

"Our officers are more than happy to speak to you when out and about if you have any worries or concerns, and our main objective is to keep the communities of Surrey safe.”

This police have since taken the step to disable comments on its social media.

A further post on X explained: “We have turned comments off on this post as our objective was to inform our local communities in Surrey of the presence of armed police patrols during the Christmas period.

"Something we have done previously, but we know can cause alarm when people are not expecting to see them.

“Our well-meaning post has unfortunately been used as an opportunity to be purposefully divisive and inflammatory. This has a direct impact on demand into our contact centre and can prevent those who need to access our services via our digital channels from doing so in a timely way.”