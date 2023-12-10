Surrey Police searching for man missing for a week
The 61-year-old man, named as Eamonn, went missing from Smallfield in Horley last weekend, police said.
“Can you help us find Eamonn who has gone missing from Smallfield in Horley and who has not been seen for several days?” a police appeal read.
"Eamonn, 61, was last seen in the morning, around 9am on Sunday, December 3, in Chessington.
"He is described as being white, 5ft 4in in height, and of large build but it is not known what he was last wearing.
"He may be driving a light blue Ford Focus with the registration plate ‘W604 YCS’, and it is believed that he has connections to the Epsom, Ewell and Addlestone areas.”
If you have seen Eamonn, or you have any information which could help us find him, please contact the police quoting ref PR/45230138859.