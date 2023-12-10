Surrey Police officers are searching for a man, who has been missing for a week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 61-year-old man, named as Eamonn, went missing from Smallfield in Horley last weekend, police said.

“Can you help us find Eamonn who has gone missing from Smallfield in Horley and who has not been seen for several days?” a police appeal read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Eamonn, 61, was last seen in the morning, around 9am on Sunday, December 3, in Chessington.

The 61-year-old man, named as Eamonn, went missing from Smallfield in Horley last weekend. Photo: Surrey Police

"He is described as being white, 5ft 4in in height, and of large build but it is not known what he was last wearing.

"He may be driving a light blue Ford Focus with the registration plate ‘W604 YCS’, and it is believed that he has connections to the Epsom, Ewell and Addlestone areas.”