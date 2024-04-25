Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Heath.

Surrey Police said Heath was last seen at his home address in Guildford yesterday (April 24) at 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described by Surrey Police as White, 6’3” tall, of slim/medium build, with short brown ‘skin faded’ hair.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Heath from Guildford. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Police said he was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and jacket with big black army boots. He could now be wearing a black top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black army boots, Surrey Police added.

Surrey Police said he has links to Woking, Aldershot and Chichester.

If you see Heath or know anything that could help find him, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240045847 via:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Live chat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Reporting additional information about a missing person: https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/

– Calling 101