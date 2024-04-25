Surrey Police searching for missing Guildford teen with links to Woking and Chichester
Police are appealing for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Heath.
Surrey Police said Heath was last seen at his home address in Guildford yesterday (April 24) at 5.30pm.
He is described by Surrey Police as White, 6’3” tall, of slim/medium build, with short brown ‘skin faded’ hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and jacket with big black army boots. He could now be wearing a black top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black army boots, Surrey Police added.
Surrey Police said he has links to Woking, Aldershot and Chichester.
If you see Heath or know anything that could help find him, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240045847 via:
– Live chat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
– Reporting additional information about a missing person: https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/
– Calling 101
If you don't want to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
