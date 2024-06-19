Surrey Police to investigate whether decision to hit cow with car was 'appropriate and proportionate'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A watchdog has told Surrey Police to investigate whether its decision to hit a loose cow with a car was ‘appropriate and proportionate’.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the police force should investigate its o wn acti ons following the incident which sparked public outrage on Friday (June 14).

The investigation should determine whether the methods used in the circumstances were ‘appropriate and proportionate’, the IOPC said after examining footage on social media, and from officers’ body-cameras.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “We received two complaint referrals from Surrey Police on June 17 in relation to the actions and decision-making by officers from the force while trying to detain a cow in Feltham, West London, on Friday, June 14.

“Footage of the cow being struck by a police car was shared widely on social media and we have examined this along with footage and audio provided by the force from the officers’ body-worn videos.

“They show the animal ramming a police car, charging at members of the public and posing a risk to road users.

“After careful consideration, we have decided that an investigation is required into whether the methods used to contain the cow were appropriate and proportionate in these circumstances, and whether the officers upheld police standards of professional behaviour throughout the incident, including their communication with members of the public who were present.

“However, we do not consider the investigation needs to be undertaken by the IOPC so it will be for Surrey’s professional standards department to take it forward.”

Surrey Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, Nev Kemp, added: “I know how important it is that we provide the public with answers as to how these actions came about and what events led up to it.

“We acknowledge the decision of the IOPC that this should be a local investigation and will continue to progress this accordingly. A full and thorough investigation will be led by Surrey Police’s Professional Standards Department and overseen by a Senior Investigating Officer from Surrey and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team.