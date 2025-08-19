Survivors of Japanese war camp reunite for VJ Day

Two survivors of a Japanese internment camp in Shanghai reunited on Friday during a VJ Day Service of Reflection, 80 years after the Second World War.

Anne Bawden, from Hove, had long hoped to meet another former prisoner of the Lunghua Civilian Assembly Centre, the camp later depicted in the film Empire of the Sun.

Her wish was fulfilled when Brighton and Hove Mayor Amanda Grimshaw discovered that the Rev Canon Andrew Pearson, from Billingshurst, had also been held there as a child.

Anne and Andrew met up at the VJ Day reflection event at St Helen’s Church in Hove on Friday August 15.

Reunited.

Anne, who was just 12 when she arrived at the camp, described the shock of it.

Anne Bawden said: “There were many like this, and we were all confused,” she said.

She spoke of how quickly she had to mature, adding: “Three and a half years later, I was sixteen, going on twenty-five. We grew up very quickly, very quickly indeed."

She recalled the daily chores, which became increasingly difficult as hunger set in, yet the children still carried them out. “The camp’s inmates made sure we did not slack off. It left many very weakened, and it rose the spirit of others."

A picture of the Lunghua Civilian Assembly Centre.

Anne said that, despite the hardships, the prisoners never lost their pride in being British. “We lived and believed we would one day be free again. After all, we were British.

"We never lost our pride in being British, no matter what indignities we suffered.”

She described freedom as ‘the sweetest freedom you could ever imagine’ and reflected on the gratitude she felt for being alive today.

Andrew Pearson, who was interned with his brother and sister, recalled his own early memories.

Andrew Pearson.

Andrew said: “My earliest memories were of being behind barbed wire.”

He described the constant uncertainty they faced.

Andrew added: “We didn’t know what was going to happen to us. We thought we might be killed. The Japanese were retreating and had no idea what to do with us, and they had even started building gas chambers.

“After the war, my father was shown one of those sites. He told me that if the war had gone on for just a few more months, I probably wouldn’t be here. I only learned that from him years later. We were lucky, so incredibly lucky, to survive.”

Mayor Amanda Grimshaw spoke during the VJ Day memorial event.

“I remember watching films afterwards of the American Navy and army taking island after island on their way towards Japan.

"Each landing cost thousands of lives. These were boys of 19, incredibly brave. I thought to myself, after what they gave, I had to do something meaningful with my life.

"Survival alone wasn’t enough. That sense of gratitude has stayed with me ever since.”

He added a broader reflection on life today. “Our generation grew up with a deep sense of obligation and thankfulness. I’m not sure younger people feel that in the same way.

"Life today seems so different, so distant. Technology has changed how people live. For me, my overwhelming feeling is still gratitude.

“Gratitude for those who gave their lives, and for the chance I had to live mine.”

The ceremony took place in Hangleton, East Sussex.

Anne, who had no siblings with her, also recalled the relief of leaving the camp. “I don’t remember the hunger. Of course, your stomach shrinks.

“Friends who had remained outside gave us food.

“I loved Del Monte peaches, but I couldn’t have them. They were too rich.”

She also remembered how some former prisoners died after leaving the camps when their bodies could not cope with richer foods.

After the event, Mayor Amanda Grimshaw said: “It was an honour to host this service of reflection. The gathering of friends, colleagues, veterans, families, and young people is a testament to our shared commitment to remembrance.”

On Sunday, the Mayor also attended a special service at St Nicholas’ Church, followed by a wreath-laying at Easthill Park, Portslade, organised by Margaret Martin of the Java FEPOW Club.