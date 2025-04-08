Suspect charged with murder after 20-year-old stabbed to death near Bognor Regis pier

A man has been charged with murder following the incident

Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old man from Bognor Regis as a suspect is charged with his murder, Sussex Police say.

Metodi Petrov Ivanov was attacked close to the pier, in The Esplanade at around 9.40pm on April 4. Officers responded to the scene and the victim, a resident of the town, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he sadly died of his injuries in the early hours of the following day.

His next of kin, who are being supported by specially-trained officers, have now issued a statement.

"We are devastated at the loss of our beloved Metodi. He was a good, kind boy who had a bright future ahead of him.

Matodi Ivanov, the victim

“He was good to everyone and liked by people of all nationalities, and he was particularly caring with all of his nieces, nephews and family.

“We cannot believe what has happened and Metodi will be dearly missed by all who knew him.”

A 31-year-old man, Andrii Uzhyk, was arrested at his address on Devonshire Road on April 5 on suspicion of murder, and shortly transported to custody. He has since been charged with murder, two counts of possession of a bladed article and two counts of criminal damage, Sussex Police say.

Uzhyk remains in custody ahead of an initial hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court later today (April 08).

Sussex Police Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “Our focus remains on establishing exactly how and why this tragic incident occurred, and we are committed to seeking justice for Metodi’s family and friends.

“The public can expect to see a police presence in the area as our enquiries continue, and I’d like to reassure the community that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with this matter, and a knife seized.

“We’re still urging anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on camera to please come forward.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Rudgwick. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”