Suspect wanted after ‘unknown liquid’ sprayed in man’s face outside Eastbourne bar

The suspect pictured is reported to have sprayed an unknown liquid into the face of a 26-year-old local man outside Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road around 10.50pm on Friday (February 11), police confirmed.

According to police the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Officers said two other men were also hit with the substance and received immediate first aid. All three reported experiencing pain and discomfort to their eyes, police say.

Do you recognise this man? Photo by Sussex Police. SUS-220214-133348001

Detectives are continuing enquiries to gather evidence and to locate the suspect pictured.

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.