A suspected drug driver was arrested in Burgess Hill following a collision.

Police stock image

Police made a brief statement on social media yesterday (Tuesday, December 7) and the arrest comes as Sussex Police calls on member of the public to report drink or drug drivers.

A spokesperson for Mid Sussex Police said: “Following a call about a car driving erratically and crashing into another vehicle in Burgess Hill, we spotted it on the A23… the driver is now in custody for dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs, amongst other offences.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who is the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Roads Policing, is sharing a message for all drivers and their friends.

She said: “Drink driving destroys lives, but tragically every day reckless drivers get behind the wheel and put themselves and others at risk.

“People who drink drive need to be stopped. Our campaign aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders.

“That’s why we are calling on the public and friends of drink drivers to prevent, persuade and – as a last resort – report drink driving to police this Christmas.”

