Sussex ambulance worker starts year of fundraising, culminating in Three Forts Challenge, to raise awareness of rare cancer
Laura Battell, an associate ambulance practitioner from Worthing, is supporting AMMF in memory of her mum, Christine Battell, who passed away a year ago on June 21, 2024.
Laura said: "I held my mum's hand whilst she took her last breath, she was only 67 years old and was given a terminal diagnosis eight days before she died.
"My mum was my best friend and an absolute anchor to my family and my three little boys, navigating this last year has been unbelievably tough.
"Sadly, there is only one charity in the whole of the UK who raises awareness and research for cholangiocarcinoma and therefore to help prevent these sad losses in the future, myself and a colleague have decided to embark on the Three Forts – I haven't run a marathon since around 2012, so could be interesting!"
Visit www.justgiving.com/page/lauraburberry to make a donation.
Laura will be taking part in various runs and activities through the year and will finish up with the marathon on May 3, 2026.
She said: "After sadly losing Mum so suddenly last year to cholangiocarcinoma, I found out there is only one charity in the UK who raise awareness and money specifically for this type of cancer. Unbeknown to me, it also has one of the highest mortality rates across the various types of cancers.
"I want to do something to help raise awareness and show support for AMMF. Mum's cancer was found eight days before she died. She was initially given a primary peritoneal cancer diagnosis. She went into hospital for further investigations, where she had sudden onset lower flank pain. After another scan, she was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer. I had a phone call to tell me her prognosis was poor, the hardest phone call I've ever had.
"With more education, research and awareness, less people will have to receive this devastating call. Sadly, a week before my mum's passing, she lost her beautiful teenage nephew after a gruelling battle with cancer."
Laura said she and a SECAmb colleague, a paramedic, had decided to join forces to 'run / walk / crawl together'. A target of £1,000 has been set by Laura, while Lottie is raising money for a teenage cancer charity in memory of her nephew.
AMMF aims to raise awareness of bile duct cancer and other cancers of the biliary tract, including gallbladder cancer, to provide information and to support specialised research teams in their work to find the causes, methods of earlier diagnosis and treatments for this disease.
